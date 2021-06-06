ORLANDO, Fla. — As many workplaces in central Florida are scrambling to fill vacant positions, some are turning to the youngest working demographic to keep up with customers.

According to Federal Reserve economic data, there’s been a spike in teenagers between the age of 16-19 entering the workforce over the past several months.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association says many restaurants are now offering higher pay and more benefits to prospective employees to entice them to apply and fill vacant positions.​

August Duran, 17, is the newest hostess at High Tide Harry’s in Orlando.

“Actually me and my mom were dining out … we’re regulars here, and we live right down the street, so we come here often," she said. "We saw the sign that said they were hiring all positions, and I just graduated high school. So I just applied here and I got the job."

Her role is not just about who she brings to the table — it’s about what she, and other young employees, bring to the table.

“We all have our unique things about us, and we bring that into the restaurant and working business and all that stuff, so we just kind of pop out and bring a lot of liveliness into everything," said Duran.​

High Tide Harry's owner Mike Heretick said teenagers who have worked at his restaurant in the past have been energetic, and eager to learn. That’s why he continues to give the youngest demographic in the workforce a shot, so they can become an even bigger fish, in his seafood restaurant’s pond.

“That’s a natural progression for them to come in as a hostess, and then go on to a server or bartender, or even in the kitchen, and have a chance to make more money," he said.

Duran said she’s gained a lot of valuable experience in her few weeks into the business.

“I’ve just learned that we’re a huge family," she said. "If we make a mistake it’s OK, we learn from it and we grow from it. And we all are very inclusive. We all help each other out."