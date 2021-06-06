ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local organization in Central Florida is trying to provide aid and is asking for the public's help, as people in India are in dire need of supplies as they battle COVID-19.

What You Need To Know The Indian American Chamber of Commerce in Maitland is asking for donations to help people in India fighting the COVID-19 pandemic



India has seen more than 25 million cases of COVID-19 and 345,000 people have died from the virus



More: Donation items needed by the IACC and drop off locations

The Indian American Chamber of Commerce is working to collect supplies which will be send over to India.

Worldwide, India is currently second in COVID-19 cases and third in deaths.​

“Everything that is going is catastrophic, it's horrible.” IACC President Jay Shah said.

Anjali Vaya with the IACC is helping collect donations. She has family on her father's side who have passed away from COVID-19.

“The situation was just horrible," Vaya said. "We were not able to say our goodbyes.”

They lived in a rural area of India where the IACC officials said people are not getting basic personal protective equipment.

“We need to go to the ground zero, we need to provide them masks, hand sanitizer — we are in the process of sending oxygen concentrators,” said Amit Pal Saini.

All the supplies they are collecting will go to those rural areas.

So far they say they collected almost a pallet worth of supplies with up to 40,000 masks, along with hand sanitizer.

They are also looking for hygiene products and monitory donations.

Jatinder Singh lives in Windemere and has been giving monitory donations to help out. He knows the real struggle going on in India, as his father recently passed away.

“He was a role model for me, its a big loss for me,” Singh said.

He is trying to do his part help people in India, and encourages people to donate to Indian American Chamber of Commerce.

“We should come together and help support our community, especially in India we should help them as much as we can,” he said.