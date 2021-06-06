STATEWIDE — The threat of hurricanes moving in from the sea isn’t the only challenge this season brings to Florida. Destructive tornadoes, too, can result from hurricanes and even regular afternoon thunderstorms.

After getting socked by an EF-2 tornado last August, the community of DeLand saw homes leveled and businesses torn apart. Months later, some in the DeLand community are still working to recover and rebuild their homes and businesses. And the city of DeLand is using technology to better prepare its residents in case another tornado should hit.

“Sometimes when I see some really black clouds headed this way, makes me nervous,” said Rick Epstein, owner of Anything on Wheels, Inc. in DeLand.

Over the years, Epstein has weathered plenty of storms.

“Hurricanes, been through a few of those," he said. "But a tornado is a different animal. You can’t prepare."

Last August, the storm hit fast.

“But when it got really dark, everything started swirling around," he said.

Epstein was working when the summer storm rolled in, and just seconds after the tornado warning went off, Epstein said the storm was on them.

“My wife ran in the bathroom with our cat, he was shaking like a leaf … Maybe it was her shaking. Maybe they were both shaking," he said. "I was holding the side door and the door was shaking, and I watched the carport go over the building."

The tornado left a path of destruction right through their neighborhood in DeLand.

At Anything on Wheels, Epstein said the tornado destroyed two of their carports and damaged 16 cars, and their fence and sign were totally gone. But still, he said, they feel fortunate.

“Another minute in that storm, we would have lost our roof," he said. "It moved up about 8 inches. We got lucky."

Taking shelter in a different part of town when the storm hit, Chris Graham, with the city of DeLand, watched the downtown flood in a matter of minutes, leaving cars stuck in high water.

“It was incredible to see how much water had fallen, and I thought that was the extent of it," said Graham, a DeLand public information officer. "But then we found out we’d had a tornado that had caused quite a bit of damage."

Throughout the city, the tornado downed power lines, destroyed homes and businesses and stripped trees bare. In all, the Volusia County property appraiser said it did more than $8 million dollars in damage and impacted more than 60 homes and businesses.

“As far as the damage, I’d say that was more extensive with the tornado than any of the hurricanes that have gone through, and that includes Matthew, Irma,” Graham said.

Nearly nine months later, the damage from the storm lingers. Some residents say they spent months trying to get insurance to pay up so they can start work.

"I mean, I’m amazed at some of these businesses that still don’t have signs or roofs on their building nine months later," Epstein said. "I don’t know how insurance companies can justify that."

Tornado touchdowns in Florida are not uncommon

The EF-2 August tornado that hit DeLand was sparked by a sea breeze collision, but Spectrum News 13 certified meteorologist Mallory Nicholls says hurricanes also spur tornadoes.

“Usually, we’ll have EF-0 and EF-1’s here in Central Florida caused by a front coming through in the winter time or in the spring, sea breeze collision activity in the summer and then a lot of tornadoes actually come from hurricanes,” she said.

Tornado touchdowns are more common in Florida than you’d think, Nicholls said.

“When you think about tornadoes, you think about the Midwest and Tornado Alley, where they have strong, significant tornadoes certain times of year," she said. "In Florida, we actually have a higher frequency of tornadoes per 10,000 square feet; we’re ranked the highest for that. But what people get confused on is ours are weaker and more short-lived. So, they’re not causing that massive destruction you’d see in other parts of the country, but we’re actually getting quite a few of them."



When Hurricane Irma came through Florida, Nicholls said the storm brought more than 50 tornado warnings and more than 20 touchdowns.

“As a hurricane is making landfall, the friction with the wind from the hurricane hitting land can spin up that tornado," Nicholls said. "And almost every hurricane that makes landfall can spin up that tornado. And almost every hurricane that makes landfall will spin up a tornado."

DeLand installs technology to try to warn residents early

Tornadoes can spin up quickly and tracking them is extremely tricky.

One way the city of DeLand helps prepare is through an emergency messaging system called "Alert DeLand" — which the city got for hurricane prep. The system can warn residents the moment severe weather hits.

“One thing that we have that automatically goes to anyone is a tornado warning," Graham said. "And it went out to about 12,000 residents that day."

Graham said city officials are hopeful these alerts will give people the extra time they need to seek shelter.

"We just want to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.



That's something Epstein can embrace.

In the months since the storm, Epstein has been able to rebuild Anything on Wheels once again and get his business back to normal. He said after the devastation that hit, he and his family are grateful it wasn't worse.

“We survived, we lived through it," Epstein said. "That’s the main thing, nobody got hurt."

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, it’s important to seek shelter immediately.

If you’re at home, go toward the center of your home, away from windows and outdoor areas to stay safe. If a tornado warning is issued during a hurricane, seek a more protected area within your hurricane shelter and move inward. ​