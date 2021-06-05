WORCESTER, Mass. - The WooSox Market at Polar Park officially opened on Wednesday.

The market is on the first base side concourse and offers a variety of options to the ballpark, including vegetarian, vegan, and kosher items. On top of being a unique option for food, the Worcester Red Sox say it will be a 'first-in-the-world' market which will be fully autonomous.

"So when I say autonomous, what's going to happen, ultimately, there will be cameras installed in the ceiling that not using facial recognition, they will just track the movements of people coming in and out of the store," said Polar Park food and beverage consultant Jason Emmett. "Using that technology, if you have the app, if you download the app, you'll be able to just walk in, literally grab your items, and leave and not miss any of the game."

Fans can try out the WooSox Market all season long.