MILWAUKEE — Small business owners in Wisconsin needed to get creative and think outside of the box when COVID-19 hit to stay afloat.

One small business owner in Milwaukee's Third Ward came up with a simple idea to help promote small businesses.

"We can promote our services to their clients, and they can promote our services to their clients, and it is just really fun," explained Joy Vertz, franchise owner of Drybar Milwaukee.

Joy partnered with more than 25 small businesses in and around the Third Ward during the pandemic.

Most of the promotional events were released on social media. They included things like post-quarantine pampering, membership perks for clients and free giveaways, like free blowouts and pilate sessions.

The cross-promoting got clients in the door of places they wouldn't necessarily visit, and in the end, it helped keep the doors open to several small businesses.

"We sort of offered a deal, and she offered a blowout, and I offered a free private and two free mat classes. It is one of those things where if you like this page and then tag a friend, you'd be entered into the raffle. When we were all dealing with a little bit of lack of funds, social media was great because it is free for us and it gets the word out and gets us visible in the public eye," said Jaime Hayden, owner of Flying Squirrel Pilates.

"Just connecting with other local businesses and showing up in their storefronts to do live fashion illustration to help promote my artwork has bought in new clientele," said Ivy McConnell, owner of Ivy Illustrator.

Overall, these small businesses are thankful that Joy started the cross-promoting and believe it has proven to be a success in the Third Ward.

It's also allowed them to meet new friends and build up morale during the tough times of COVID-19.