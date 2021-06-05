ORLANDO, Fla. — Steve Clifford will not return as head coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced Saturday.

The decision came in a mutual agreement “to part ways,” the team said.

“We would like to thank Steve for his contributions to the Orlando Magic,” Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations, said in a news release on Twitter. “We appreciate the many sacrifices he has made as our head coach and understand the timeline of our new path does not align with his goals as a head coach in our league.”

For Clifford's replacement, speculation immediately turned to Terry Stotts, who led the Portland Trail Blazers to eight straight playoff appearances before the team announced his departure this week.

Calls on social media also touted former Magic star Penny Hardaway as Clifford's replacement.

The new coach will become the team's seventh since the 2015 season, following Jacque Vaughn, interim coach James Borrego, Scott Skiles, Frank Vogel and Clifford.

The Portland opening also provides a possible opportunity for Clifford, who directed the Magic to a 21-51 record this season, after playoff appearances in his first two seasons and after the trades this season of starters Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

Twitter users immediately erupted to the Magic's announcement, expressing frustration about the team's seemingly perpetual state of rebuilding. Twitter commenters longed for the days of star players such as Hardaway, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard and a return to the top of the NBA standings.

Clifford, the Magic’s 14th head coach, compiled a record of 96-131 in his three seasons with the team.

Yet the coach reaped plenty of support, with many fans expressing disappointment with his departure.

In the news release, Clifford thanked the team’s ownership, leadership and staff “and certainly wish everyone well.”

“It’s been an honor and privilege to coach this team in this community,” he said.

The Magic missed the playoffs for six straight seasons before they hired Clifford in 2018. Team leadership touted Clifford, who previously coached the Charlotte Hornets, as a coach who would hold players accountable, and he led the Magic to the playoffs in his first two seasons.

Yet major trades this season depleted the team and its ability to compete. Most notable was the decision to send Vucevic, the all-star center, to the Chicago Bulls for center Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round draft picks.

They also traded Gordon, a starting forward, to the Denver Nuggets for guards Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton and a 2025 draft pick, and they sent Fournier, another forward, to the Boston Celtics for two future second-round draft picks.