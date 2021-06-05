ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Runners laced up their shoes for the fifth annual CommUnity Rainbow Run at Wadeview Park on Saturday to honor those impacted by the Pulse Nightclub tragedy and to push for inclusion.

What You Need To Know The fifth annual CommUnity Rainbow Run and Festival took place Saturday



Students of UCF's DeVos Sport Business Management Program started the event



The race benefits National Pulse Memorial and Museum, One Pulse Foundation



About 3,000 people were expected to take part in the run and festivities

It’s a 4.9K run to honor each of the 49 people killed in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando on June 12, 2016.

“We’re running for them today,” CommUnity Rainbow Run participant Isabella Poma said.

“Today’s for them,” said Kayla Mouton, another participant.

The CommUnity Rainbow Run was organized by students in UCF's DeVos Sport Business Management following the tragedy as a celebration of the lives lost, with the community coming together to say hate will not win.

“It’s definitely nice before the craziness of next week starts and all starts to get a little sadder as we remember the 49 victims, and the survivors and all the families,” Poma said.

The day also included a festival with entertainment and vendors.

“It means unity," said Alie Warshaw, who works near the Pulse Nightclub and ran with her coworkers. "It means everybody getting together for something positive.”

The run raises money for the National Pulse Memorial and Museum and the One Pulse Foundation, the nonprofit started by the owner of the Pulse Nightclub to fund a memorial and museum to honor the victims of the tragedy.

“This is a big project," Leah Shepard of CommUnity Rainbow Run said. "This community has been invaluable to us and so supportive of this whole cause and our mission, and funding is needed to be able to build the project.”

Katie Masters and her friend have been out every year. This time she brought her children.

“There are certain things that should never happen, and we want to support our community and show our love,” Masters said.

Saturday’s run began a week filled with events of remembrance and honor marking the fifth year since the mass shooting.

“It’s just a great way to show up," CommUnity Rainbow Run participant Luis Santi said. "Come out and really participate.”

Organizers also offered a virtual run for runners to take part at any location and run at their own pace. About 800 people participated in that event this year, organizers said.