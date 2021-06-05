ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A celebration of life was held Saturday for a former Orlando City Council member and Orange County Commissioner, Mary Johnson, who died on June 3, 2020.

What You Need To Know Former Orlando City Council member and Orange County Commissioner Mary Johnson died on June 3, 2020



A celebration of her life was held Saturday at St. James Cathedral in Orlando



Johnson was the first Hispanic member of the Orlando City Council and Orange County Commission

There was a big turnout at St. James Cathedral for the service.

“She had always had a smile, never had a bad day," said her son Charles Johnson. "No matter what was going on, she said it was a good day. And I am like, 'Yes mom, it was a good day.' She always brought a smile to everybody's life,”

Family members said they were proud of Johnson, not only for what she did for their family, but for the community.

Johnson, who was 86 when she died, was the first Hispanic city commissioner in Orlando, serving from 1980-1992. She later served as the Orange County Commission's first Hispanic commissioner, a post she held for 12 years.

“Her biggest project that made her so happy was the Victims Service Center which was established for victims of violent crime, mainly domestic abuse and assault, which advocated for victims, that has been in function for 20 years,” Charles Johnson said.

She also helped bring a YMCA to Central Florida.

District 3 Orange County commissioner Mayra Uribe serves in the same district Johnson did. She said said she really looked up Johnson for what she did for the Hispanic community.

“She set the road for people like me and so many other woman who have come down this trail to be the first Hispanic woman elected in Orlando is enormous,” said Uribe.