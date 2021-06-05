KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Miss Silver Spurs pageant turns 60 years old this year.
For more than half a century, queens have been chosen to be ambassadors for the rodeo.
While trends have evolved, from leather dresses to a more fashion-forward style, the tradition continues.
Janice Samuel DeMond, the first original Miss Silver Spurs crowned in 1960, said these titles are forever.
“You represent the Silver Spurs for the rest of your life. And that’s the way I’ve always felt, and that’s the way I will always feel,” she explained.
The celebration is part of the Silver Spurs Rodeo this weekend at Osceola Heritage Park. The rodeo is wrapping up Saturday night.