Crews searching a Tulsa cemetery for victims of the 1921 Race Massacre found five more coffins on Thursday, bringing to 20 the number of coffins found at a mass-grave feature there, city officials said Thursday.

After much of the excavation and analysis is completed this week at Oaklawn Cemetery, city officials say a formal exhumation process is expected to start on Monday.

The search began last year, and researchers in October found at least 12 sets of remains in coffins, although the remains were covered back up for further study at a later date and authorities haven’t yet confirmed they are those of massacre victims.

State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck has estimated as many as 30 or more bodies could be in the site.

Not long after the massacre, the state officially declared the death toll to be only 36 people, including 12 who were white. But for various reasons, including contemporaneous news reports, witness accounts and looser standards for tracking deaths, most historians who have studied the event estimate it to be between 75 and 300.

On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned Tulsa’s Black Greenwood district, known as Black Wall Street, to the ground, and used planes to drop projectiles on it.

The attackers killed up to 300 black Tulsans, and forced survivors for a time to live in internment camps overseen by National Guard members.

In the years that followed, Tulsa city and business leaders engaged in a “concerted cover-up” to hide the truth about the massacre, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

“You had generations of people who grew up in this community ... and never heard about it,” Bynum said. “I feel a tremendous responsibility as mayor to try and find these folks. That’s a basic thing that a city government should do for people, and Tulsa hasn’t.”

The recent discovery comes only a few days after President Joe Biden visited Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the massacre. He was the first U.S. president to participate in remembrances for the hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob a century ago.

“For much too long, the history of what took place here was told in silence, cloaked in darkness,” the president said from Tulsa’s Greenwood Cultural Center. “While darkness can hide much, it erases nothing. Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous, that they can't be buried no matter how hard people try."

“So it is here,” Biden said, adding: “Only with truth can come healing, justice, and repair.”