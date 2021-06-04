STATEWIDE — The Florida Department of Education wants to hear from parents and teachers about new proposed changes to student academic standards, particularly when it comes to removing the word “slavery” when teaching the Civil War.

But some of those changes have been criticized for glossing over unsavory parts of America’s history as it relates to race, particularly to the Civics and Government standards, which does not have the word “slavery” in it.

Orange County parent Melanie Williams has seen many changes to Florida’s academic standards.

“I’ve had three kids to graduate Orange County Public Schools, all the way up to high school, so, and I’ve seen so many changes,” she said.

She came to a stop Thursday of a listening tour by the Florida Department of Education at Tohopekaliga High School about proposed changes to the academic standards.

Williams says often these changes do not seem necessary.

“Sometimes they’re trying to fix something that’s not broken,” she said.

But some Central Florida teachers think the changes are not only unnecessary but harmful to students’ education.

“I think it’s hugely problematic,” said Lake County third-grade teacher Tamara Russell.

She is specifically talking about changes to the state’s Civics and Government standards, which completely omit the word “slavery” and frame the Civil War as an issue of states’ rights.

That is what she and several other teachers from all over Central Florida came to Kissimmee to speak on.

“To not even reference it in these standards at all is such a bold erasure, considering how we continue to experience the impact of slavery and other oppressive political doctrines,” Russell said in her address to the department representatives.

Russell says not teaching the whole truth of America’s history does a huge disservice to minority students, which can impact them for years to come.

“That’s gonna cause problems, if the students don’t see themselves in the work, how engaged are they gonna want to be in that work?” Russell said.

But State Chancellor for Public Schools Jacob Oliva says the standards can be improved.

He says they are going to take everyone’s feedback to their workgroups for further revision.

But there were only a handful of people at Thursday’s meeting.

So Williams says it is up to parents and teachers to make their voices heard online.

“We need to let our voices be heard! Do the surveys!” she said.

You can find those surveys on the Florida Department of Education’s website here.

You have until June 10th to participate and give your feedback.