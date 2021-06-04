OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Some senior centers around Central Florida are deeming it safe to reconvene their pre-COVID activities.

​Wilda Belisle with the Osceola Council on Aging said many of their elderly folks fell into depression after not visiting for over a year. Bellisle said they have 50-75 seniors on a waiting list who want to come back in person, with transportation being an issue.

“Being at home alone and not coming here every day was really traumatic for them because they don't have that connection,” Belisle said. “That person checking on them.”

Vaccines are not required at the Council but masks must be worn, temperature checks are mandatory and seating is limited.

The St. Cloud and Kissimmee locations are open but the council is still working on reopening Poinciana and Buenaventura Lakes.