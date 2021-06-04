RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh business is working to normalize mental health and shift the perception of what it means to be healthy for your body and mind.

What You Need To Know COVID-19 cases may be dropping and vaccines are readily available, but medical experts say a "mental health pandemic" is coming



According to a Kaiser Family Foundation report, roughly 4 in 10 adults nationwide reported symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorder during the pandemic



The report also shows young adults are more likely to report substance use and suicidal thoughts



Current Wellness opened its doors in the middle of the pandemic.



Brit Guerin opened the center. She's been dealing with anxiety since she was young.



Growing up, Guerin went to therapy to get the support she needed. Today, she's a licensed mental health counselor and fitness professional.



Her goal was to create one, central location for physical, mental and social wellness.



For members like Alyson Stoffer, it’s also a support system.



“Really finding that opportunity to be happy with myself, to really focus on health and wellness, to be happy with my body the way it is, really was a turning point for me," Stoffer said.



Stoffer says the Current Wellness community is accepting and uplifting of each other. She says that is something she really needed after months of social isolation.



Aside from fitness classes, Current Wellness has a teaching kitchen to promote healthy eating and offers mental health counseling.