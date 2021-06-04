FLORIDA — Over the last couple of weeks, our team of journalists started preparing you for Hurricane Season.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden recently doubled FEMA funding for storm preparedness



NOAA is predicting three to five major hurricanes this season





As we highlighted June 1 in our special report “Weather Experts: Hurricane Ready," NOAA is predicting an above-average season, with a possibility of 13 to 20 named storms.

This is also the first hurricane season under the Biden presidency.

U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy told Spectrum News she feels he understands the hurricane risk to Florida.

In 2020, the U.S. had a record year with 30 named storms in the Atlantic.

Earlier this year, the National Hurricane Center announced it will start its tropical weather outlooks on May 15, rather than June 1, after a recent spike in storms popping up in May before the season officially starts.

President Joe Biden recently announced he is doubling the amount of FEMA funding for hurricane preparedness and other natural disasters to $1 billion.

Murphy said this enhanced funding is critical.

"There are resources for sandbags and the equipment that communities need to prepare for a storm or whether that's FEMA funding that goes to cities and local governments for clean up of debris or getting assistance to people who might be without electricity," she said.

This comes as Murphy is pushing for NOAA to move up hurricane season to mid-May.

"If the hurricane season is designated to reflect when we start to see storms of tropical storms, or hurricanes, that will ensure Floridians are better prepared, when a storm does hit," she said.

Murphy said NOAA is still studying the data on if hurricane season should move up to May.

NOAA is predicting six to 10 hurricanes this year with three to five major hurricanes.