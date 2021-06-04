The United States economy added 559,000 jobs in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, slightly under economists' estimates, but a solid rebound from a hiring slowdown.

Economists predicted about 670,000 jobs for the month, but Friday's jobs report is much stronger than April's lackluster report, at about double the previous month's gains of 266,000.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in May, falling 0.3% from the month before, with the number of Americans reporting they are unemployed falling 496,000 to 9.3 million.

The news came on the heels of a promising weekly jobs report on Thursday, which saw the U.S. hit yet another pandemic-low of 385,000 new unemployment claims.

Weekly unemployment claims have been falling all year, dropping steadliy several weeks in a row, but the claims are still higher than the pre-pandemic average, a reminder that the U.S. still has a long way to go to recover from the levels of employment experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants and bars added 186,000 jobs, the health care industry added 46,000 jobs, manufacturing added 23,000 jobs, transportation and warehousing added another 23,000 jobs, while construction jobs fell 20,000 and retail jobs dipped slightly, losing 6,000 jobs.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks about the jobs report later Friday morning in Delaware.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.