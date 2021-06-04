DELAND, Fla. — Vaccinated against COVID-19 and heading to Stetson University? Students could be eligible for fabulous prizes, including free tuition.

What You Need To Know Stetson will hold weekly $1,000 drawings, leading up to a tuition drawing for undergraduates on July 30



Students must submit proof of vaccination to the university



Graduate students are also eligible for weekly prizes





Runner-up prizes include annual parking passes, theme park tickets

Stetson announced the Safer Stetson Awards this week to get students vaccinated against COVID-19 this summer. A school spokesperson says the hope is to get a high percentage of students vaccinated so they can safely run large events, including games and concerts.

Starting June 11, Stetson will hold weekly drawings for new and returning students to win cash prizes that can be applied to their tuition bill. Runner-ups will receive a free annual parking pass.

Then, on July 30, Stetson will draw names to win free tuition for a year — one prize for incoming, new, incoming, first-year and transfer undergraduate students, and one for returning undergrads.

There will also be drawings on July 30 for theme park tickets to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Graduate students at either the Stetson College of Law or at the main campus are also eligible for the weekly drawings of $1,000 or a free parking pass.

To enter, Stetson students need to voluntarily submit a form with proof of their vaccination status. Once they submit the form, they are eligible for all drawings they qualify for. The deadline to submit the form is July 25, in time for the big prizes on July 30.

More information, including a link to find a vaccination location and how to submit your vaccination info, is on the Stetson website.