Former President Donald Trump’s Facebook account will be suspended for two years, according to a statement from the social media company on Friday.

That suspension will last through Jan. 7, 2023, two years to the day after the platform first removed Trump’s account. At that time, Facebook will “look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.”

Facebook suspended Trump indefinitely from posting on its platforms after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6., with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying, “we believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

The Facebook Oversight Board, a quasi-independent group, upheld the social media giant's decision to ban former Trump from its platform in early May, but also criticised the indefinite nature of the suspension.

"The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account," the board wrote in its decision. "However, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account."

