SANFORD, Fla. — A new water excursion is making its way to the waters of Sanford just in time for summer and all you need to do is pump your legs with Pedal Cruise tours.

You can count on seeing Rob Paul down by the waterfront of the Sanford docks; he is the newest owner of an exciting water sport activity.

“This will be our sixth voyage out so far," said Paul, the owner of Pedal Cruise.

Taking his new business venture out on the waters of Lake Monroe, he and his wife trading in northeast winters for the warmth of Central Florida.

Sanford Peddle Boat tours! It’s a work out and it’s a blast of a time... they just opened last month and the couple who is spearheading this business moved all the way from Connecticut.. trading in the snow and cold for some breathtaking views of Lake Monroe. Upcoming tankful! pic.twitter.com/1Yc34BzJmU — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) May 23, 2021

“We used to live up in Connecticut three years ago. We had a party bike business up there and then an opportunity came up. So yeah, been here just about three years,” he said.

Of course, boats are pretty common around these parts, so Paul did a little something to set himself apart from the competition and added his own bicycle business to his new one.

Once you are on a boat and the engine goes off, something else is powering this riverboat: That something else is you!

Can you tell they’re having a blast? Sunday funday for this groups of peddle boaters 😎 pic.twitter.com/ddAvedUWDv — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) May 23, 2021

People will be peddling the boat along Lake Monroe. It is the first of its kind in the area, a pedal cruise riverboat. Paul got this idea from his other local business, Limo Cycle, which allows guests to pedal a massive tour bus through the streets of Sanford.

People will work up quite a sweat or appetite on these pedal cruises but luckily, travelers can bring a picnic and plenty of beverages, adult beverages included.

It's a perfect summer activity to explore beautiful Sanford in style.

“It's just a really easy lifestyle here in Sanford and the town and community has welcomed us. It's really overwhelming how much the community has embraced us and welcomed our businesses," said Paul.

Sanford Pedle Cruises are by reservation only.