ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The end of Orange County’s mask mandate could be near, as the area’s positivity rate continues to trend down.

What You Need To Know Orange County could near end of mask, pandemic precaution mandates



County officials: 14-day rolling positivity rate has been below 5% for 11 consecutive days



County needs 14 consecutive days within that 5% threshold to lift mask order

At a press conference Wednesday, county officials reported the 14-day rolling positivity rate has been below 5% for 11 consecutive days.

The county needs 14 consecutive days within that 5% threshold to move to phase three of the facial covering executive order, which lifts all social distancing and mask recommendations.

Alternatively, phase three can be reached when 70% of county residents ages 16 and older receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. So far more than 55 percent of residents have, according to the county.

The county is currently in phase two of its mask order, which requires facial coverings indoors (except while eating or drinking) and encourages at least 3 feet of social distancing.