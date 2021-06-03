TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council has approved a $6.2 million amendment to build a new city departments complex in east Tampa.

The facility, which would be located in the 2500 block of east Hanna Avenue, would house the city’s housing and community development department, code enforcement, workforce division and minority business development offices.

The current building on the 13-acre site would be leveled to build a new facility.

The complex also would bring about 500 new jobs to the new complex.

City officials said a new city services building could help spur development in east Tampa.

If all goes as planned, the new building project could begin this summer and would end in about two years.