ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County health leaders are spending $32 million in federal funding to keep students safe from COVID-19.

Orange County parent Elizabeth Alexander has a daughter going into 4th grade and a daughter going into kindergarten next school year.

Both don’t have the option to get vaccinated yet.

“My kids are getting the vaccines the first day they’re eligible,” Alexander said.

In light of that, she was cautiously optimistic when she heard that millions of dollars would be going towards combating the pandemic in her child’s school this Fall.

“It sounds like a great idea in theory,” she said.

Florida Department of Health officer for Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, said the $32 million from the CDC will go towards monitoring and controlling COVID-19 in Orange County Public Schools, especially elementary schools.

“To control and contain a few short outbreaks, that we don’t have right now, but that we should expect could happen in school settings where there are students, you know, younger than 12 and not eligible for the vaccine yet,” Pino said.

He said they’re still developing how they’ll use these funds exactly, but there are already several possibilities being considered.

“To locate health department employees in the schools … we’d be able to do the trace investigation, the contact tracing right inside the schools…purchase some rapid testing machines … that we will be able to have in at least some of the schools,” he said.

Alexander says while she wouldn’t have a problem with her kids being tested in school, she knows many parents that might.

“Are they gonna send out an alert like, ‘If your kids come we can randomly test them at any point,’ and how many people will go for that or not?” Alexander said.

Pino said if the School Board makes masks optional next year, these resources could become invaluable.

As the risk for outbreaks in elementary schools he says, will surely go up.

Alexander welcomes these measures if it means her kids can more safely be at school without masks.

“If they don’t have to wear masks, that kind of makes it worth it, because I would love for my kids to not wear masks to school,” she said.

While Pino did mention this funding during a work session with the OCPS school board Tuesday, it is not known if that will influence the Orange County school board’s upcoming decision to make masks optional next year.

Pino said they’re still going ahead with the plan just in case and that they’ll be submitting the details to the state for approval by the end of the week.