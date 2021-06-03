SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — To try to ensure every child has plenty of food during the summer, Red Apple Dining in the Seminole County School District, along with Summer Break Spot, are providing free breakfast and lunch for anyone in the community who is 18 years old and younger.

What You Need To Know People 18 and younger are eligible for free meals through SCPS/Red Apple Dining



The program is a in partnership with Summer Break Spot



Breakfast and lunch are served Monday through Thursday from 10 to 10:30 a.m.



Families can go through one of five drive-thru locations to pick up the food

Dozens of parents picked up free meals Thursday at Pine Crest Elementary School.

Cynthia Taylor has two children and they are out of school for the summer so she grabbed some food for them.

“With the kids being home, they eat all the time,” Taylor said.

She is one of many families who depend on nutritious meals from Red Apple Dining in the Seminole County School District.

“I don’t have that extra expense of trying to figure out how to get the kids fed during the week,” Taylor said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the need for food has grown.

Last summer, Red Apple Dining served thousands more meals than the previous year, and this summer likely will be no different, a Red Apple Dining official said.

“We are anticipating an increased number of guests dining with us throughout the summer,” said Richard Miles, coordinator of nutrition and wellness for Red Apple Dining.

Its summer food program started Tuesday, and Red Apple already has seen a big jump in the number of those getting food.

“Many of our locations saw increases (of) 25, even 50, percent, so we are prepared to serve,” Miles said.

They have nearly 50 food service locations, and Pine Crest is one of their five drive-thrus. The others are Forest City Elementary, Lawton Elementary, Red Bug Elementary and Indian Trails Middle.

Well-balanced meals also are being served in lunch rooms this summer.

“They don’t have to worry about it," Sarai Zambrana of Red Apple Dining said. "They have everything complete.”

A nutritious meal is one less worry for parents — when there are so many worries these days.

“It’s great. It’s such a big, big help. It really is,” Taylor said.

Red Apple Dining, with the help of federal pandemic funds, also will provide free meals in the Seminole County School District for all students this fall.