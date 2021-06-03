MAITLAND, Fla. – The Reel Representation: Diversity in Film showcase is returning to Enzian Theater for a weekend of films focused on inclusion.

​The showcase, in partnership with Travel + Leisure Co., will take place at the Maitland movie theater June 5-6.

According to Enzian, the goal of the showcase is to highlight films that “celebrate and encourage diversity and inclusion on and off screen.”

“We are thrilled with this year’s Reel Representation lineup, the majority of which would have actually played the Florida Film Festival in April had we been able to include more features,” Enzian programming director Matthew Curtis said in a statement. “Getting a second chance to present these terrific films highlighting women, Black American, LGBTQ+, and Asian American themes and communities to Central Florida movie lovers is a wonderful opportunity.”

The lineup for this year includes four independent films: “Anatomy of Wings,” “The Paper Tigers,” “Sisters With Transistors,” and “Cocoon.”

The documentary film “Anatomy of Wings” will kick off the showcase on June 5 at 11 a.m. The film, set in East Baltimore, follows a group of 10 Black middle school girls filmed over a 10-year period.

After the film, attendees can stay for a Zoom Q&A with the filmmakers.

Also screening on Saturday is the comedy “The Paper Tigers,” which follows three childhood martial arts prodigies who are now middle-aged and tasked with dad duties. The film will also have a post-film Zoom Q&A.

Individual tickets for the films can be purchased for $12. Enzian is also offering a series pass, which includes all four films, for $40. The tickets and the pass can be purchased at the box office or online.