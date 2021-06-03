CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater City Council members will learn more about two potential plans Thursday for the “Imagine Clearwater” project.

City staff members will make a recommendation on two developer’s proposals.

What You Need To Know Clearwater officials to pick finalists for downtown development



“Imagine Clearwater” a $64 million transformation on waterfront



A CLOSER LOOK: "Imagine Clearwater"

“Imagine Clearwater” is a $64 million transformation downtown Clearwater on the waterfront.

There will be an outdoor amphitheater, green walkways, a playground, and a plaza, all surrounded by new housing and retail spaces.

City staff will make a recommendation on which developer to use for retail and residential projects for three properties the city owns on the water.

The project has dealt with multiple delays, including a postponed groundbreaking that was supposed to happen last week.

City officials said they put it off until they’re more comfortable with the construction costs.

All of the major work is expected to happen this summer.