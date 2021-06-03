The White House on Thursday released new details of President Joe Biden’s first trip overseas since taking office, which notably will include a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO Summit on June 14 in Brussels, Belgium.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the leaders will discuss a “full range of bilateral and regional issues” at their one-on-one sit-down meeting.

The two leaders have had a strained relationship in the past, notably when then-Vice President Biden called Erdogan an “autocrat” in an interview with the New York Times.

Biden also recently formally recognized the mass killing and deportation of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century as a “genocide,” following through on a campaign promise to do so.

Turkish officials swiftly condemned the move by Biden, with Erdogan calling it “the wrong step” in terms of U.S.-Turkey relations and told the U.S. to “look in the mirror” regarding its own history of violence against Native Americans.

“The U.S. President has made baseless, unjust and untrue remarks about the sad events that took place in our geography over a century ago,” Erdogan said in April, according to Reuters. “I hope the U.S. president will turn back from this wrong step as soon as possible.”

"If you say genocide, then you need to look at yourselves in the mirror and make an evaluation. The Native Americans, I don't even need to mention them, what happened is clear," Erdogan continued. "While all these truths are out there, you cannot pin the genocide accusation on the Turkish people.”

In addition to his meeting with Erdogan, the White House announced that President Biden will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 “10 to affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Following the meeting, Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, U.K. from June 11-13, after which the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, which Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier Thursday.

Dr. Biden will return to the U.S. after meeting with Her Majesty the Queen, while the president will travel on to Brussels, Belgium, to participate in the NATO Summit.

President Biden will also participate in the U.S.-E.U. Summit on June 15, “which will underscore our commitment to a strong Transatlantic partnership based on shared interests and values,” the White House said. While in Belgium, Biden will meet with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

From there, Biden will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, where he will have a summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, which was announced last month.

"President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021," Psaki said in a statement last month. "The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship.”

Biden will also meet with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis while in Geneva.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.