VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Calls for changes to the juvenile justice system continue to be made after a 14 year old and 12 year old were involved in a shootout with deputies Tuesday night in Enterprise.

What You Need To Know Two children, aged 12 and 14, were involved in a shootout with Volusia County deputies Tuesday night



The 14-year-old was shot and injured during the exchange of gunfire



The two had run away from a group home before breaking into a nearby home and stealing weapons, investigators say





The children came from a broken juvenile justice system, which much be addressed, one expert said

Body camera video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's office shows deputies taking fire, shot at by the kids who they said broke into a home and armed themselves.

The 14-year-old was shot and injured when exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

“It breaks my heart, and it tells us our system is failing our children,” said Althea King, a licensed mental health counselor who works with children.

King believes this is the result of a broken system, which needs to be identified.

“Everyone to me that has anything to do with these children is part of the system, everyone that touched that child from the day they entered the system until now is part of the solution,” said King.

She said that the blame is not solely on the Department of Juvenile Justice, the courts, or the the group home. She believes change is needed across the board — starting with reaching children as early as possible with wrap-around services, and not waiting until they commit felonies.

“Early intervention is the key, it does not happen when they are 12 or 14," King said. "Majority of these problems have already begun in the earlier formative years when their brains are still developing, and that is when we need to make a significant impact to change behaviors."

She also said group homes like the one these children stayed at should not be looked at as permanent solutions. Instead, they should be considered temporary measures to rehabilitate children in crisis.

“I am not sure the age of these two young people — what age they were removed from their homes — but no matter what, by the time they are 12 it has to give a significant trauma from those children, whether it is abandonment, rejection and with that, so many things come from that, anger, conduct, oppositional behaviors and they will elope,” said King.

She said this is not just a Volusia County issue, but one counselors are seeing in youth everywhere.

It's a problem she says needs to be addressed now with evidence-based treatment plans before it gets any worse.

“We will see as a community that when we put the effort in and we do what we are supposed to do we will see the benefits from it on all ends," said King.

After the shooting, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also called for changes to the system. According to VCSO, the 14 year old remains stable and in the hospital.