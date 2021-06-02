Taylor Swift is reportedly coming back to the big screen, having joined the star-studded cast of an upcoming David O. Russell movie that wrapped filming earlier this year.

What You Need To Know Taylor Swift is reportedly part of the cast in an upcoming David O. Russell movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter



Most of the movie’s details have been kept under wraps, including both the film’s overall plot and title



The film's cast includes Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and Anya Taylor-Joy, and reportedly wrapped filming earlier this year

News of the singer’s involvement in the as-yet-unnamed movie was shared by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

Most of the movie’s details have been kept under wraps, including both the film’s overall plot and title. According to reports from Deadline, the movie is “based on an original idea” of Russell’s, and may be a period piece set in the Depression era.

The cast boasts some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, and Zoe Saldana.

The New Regency project, which was first announced in early 2020, has reportedly completed filming in Los Angeles.

While a release date for the movie has yet to be announced, its premiere would mark a return to film for both Swift and Russell.

Swift last appeared in a major motion picture in 2019 as Bombalurina in the movie-musical “Cats.” Other film appearances for the singer include a co-starring role in “Valentine's Day” in 2010, and a supporting role in “The Giver” in 2014. Swift also made a cameo appearance on the television series “New Girl.”

Russell’s last time in the director’s seat was for the 2015 film “Joy.” The Oscar-nominated director is also well-known for his films “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Fighter,” and “American Hustle.”

Spectrum News has reached out to representatives for Taylor Swift for comment.