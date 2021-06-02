CINCINNATI — Wednesday’s “Re-Opening Day” game for the Cincinnati Reds proved to be a rainout, but the day wasn’t a total wash for local businesses.

The midday matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Reds would have been the first this season — and first time in more than a year — that a capacity crowd was allowed at Great American Ball Park.

So far this season, statewide COVID-19 restrictions have limited crowds at the downtown Cincinnati stadium to between 30 and 40%, or about 12,500 to 17,000 fans. Most of those restrictions, including attendance limits, ended Wednesday. Masks are now optional inside the stadium.

Some businesses around Great American Ball Park made the decision to close early due to the rainout. However, Holy Grail and several other bars and restaurants stayed open.

Even after the game was called, packs of people — many decked out in Reds and Phillies gear — lingered around the ballpark and throughout the 85-acre DORA (outdoor refreshment area) at The Banks.

Jim Moehring is co-owner of Holy Grail bar and restaurant, which is across the street from the stadium. He said several members of his team struggled over the past year and were looking forward to a “big day” Wednesday.

While the rainout was “somewhat disappointing,” Moehring said business was still “better than a typical Wednesday afternoon during COVID.”

Jim Wolary, his wife Nancy, and their friends were four of those diners at Holy Grail. They had made the approximately 50-mile trek from Wilmington, Ohio, for the game.

“You know, the sun will come out another day,” Jim Wolary said. He added that he planned to spend the rest of the day downtown — lunch, entertainment and “maybe a trip to the casino.”

“I think the biggest win here is for the vendors and the restaurants after what they’ve been through the past 12 to 14 months,” he said. “Now, they’re able to fully reopen, put people back on their payroll and make money.”

Kris Keefe, manager of Jefferson Social at The Banks, called it an important day for Cincinnati even without the game.

“I think everyone has been really excited about today,” he said. “Things have been loosening up for the past few weeks and people have been gearing up for the state reopen. I think we’re just ready to go.”

Keefe said in anticipation of the end of the health orders, Jefferson Social, like several other businesses, has concentrated on increasing staff. He and his team also started rearranging tables and taking down dividers installed to enforce social distancing requirements.

“Now, there’s basically no restrictions so we’re able to get back to normal operations, for all intents and purposes,” he added. “Having the Reds back at capacity and now with the DORA being open, it’s hopefully going to be great for business."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Reds have 109 games left in the regular season, including 55 at home. The Reds’ next home game is Tuesday, June 8. They play the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10 p.m.

“We’re disappointed it’s raining but we’ll be back the next time,” Nancy Wolary said. “We’ll back again; we’ll back for 'Re-Re-Opening Day'."

The official makeup game for Wednesday’s game against the Phillies is Monday, June 28.​