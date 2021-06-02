ORLANDO, Fla. –Portillo’s, the restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, will officially open its new Orlando location on June 15, but eager fans don’t have to wait that long to try it out.

​The restaurant, located off Palm Parkway in the Village at O-Town West development, is currently in soft-opening mode, which means customers can come eat while workers get training.

Now the only catch with a soft-opening is that the hours aren’t set.

In the neighborhood, might as well try Portillo's. pic.twitter.com/rK1hibLekr — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 2, 2021

During the soft opening customers can dine-in, order carry-out or use the drive-thru. There’s indoor seating as well as seating at the restaurants two covered patios. The 7,800-square-foot restaurant features vintage rock ‘n’ roll style décor inside.

In addition to Chicago style hot dogs, the menu also includes Italian beef sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, burgers, and salads. The restaurant also soups, fries and onion rings as well as desserts such as a slice of chocolate cake.

Portillo’s delayed the opening of its Orlando restaurant a number of times, initially planning a March debut. The restaurant joins the recently-opened White Castle, which is also located in the Village at O-Town West development.

Portillo’s already has two restaurants in Florida—one in Tampa and another in Brandon.