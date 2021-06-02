KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Florida Law Enforcement Department agent was injured Tuesday afternoon while approaching suspects during an undercover drug buy, officials said.

The unidentified agent was part of a cooperative operation between the Osceola County Investigative Bureau and FDLE Tampa to arrange the purchase of 25 pounds of methamphetamine, the Kissimmee Police Department said in a statement.

Undercover agents had identified suspects in two locations in Kissimmee, and were able to take two people into custody without incident in the 1700 block of Dyer Boulevard, investigators said.

As agents approached different suspects in the parking lot at Villa Del Sol in the 2200 block of North Hoagland Avenue at about 3 p.m., "it appears they were met with gunfire coming from inside the suspect vehicle," the KPD statement said.

The agents returned fire, injuring one of the suspects, who was taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

The FDLE Tampa agent who was shot during the exchange of gunfire was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The agent "appears to be in stable condition," the KPD statement said.

The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting and will forward findings to the Florida Attorney General's Office.

No other information was immediately released on the shootings.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.