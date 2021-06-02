MILWAUKEE— No matter where you go in Wisconsin, you can see signs that the world is slowly returning to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Milwaukee, that sign comes in the form of a brewery tour.

Lakefront Brewery has resumed their famous tours for the first time since March 2020. The brewery, long known for blending comedy with brewing history for guests, has begun operating tours at a reduced capacity. Currently, they are allowing a maximum of 20 guests per tour compared to their 60-cap, pre-pandemic.

For tour guide Ben Yela, who gave the first tour to a sellout crowd Tuesday night, it meant a lot to be back and see the reactions from guests.

“The laughter! Just sharing that back and forth with the audience,” says Yela.

Brewery founder and president Russ Klisch says it's not only fun to have guests back on tours, but it is also an important part of their business.

“Its a huge marketing opportunity. Haven’t had it in a year and a half, had to be safe but nice to have it back,” says Klisch.

People looking to sign up for a tour can head to the Lakefront Brewery website, where guests can buy tickets in advance