ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thanks to federal funding, an Orlando church was able to expand its program to provide free career training for Hurricane Maria survivors who lost their jobs because of the global pandemic.

The first day of class for the career-training program called Liderazgo con Porposito, Leadership with a Purpose, began on Tuesday, June 1, so far 15 students began the program. The courses included linguistic training as well.

“What we’re trying to do is create a curriculum of professional and linguistic experiences where they can go back to the workforce and be prepared for it,” said outreach manager Jerick Mediavilla.

Iglesia Episcopal Jesus de Nazaret first launched the program in January to help 20 people impacted by the global pandemic become more viable for the job market. Now, organizers say they can help 50 Hurricane Maria survivors who lost their jobs because of the global pandemic.

The program received $50,000 in federal funding to expand the program.

Arleen Sevilla, a 32-year-old intern in the program, said she hopes she can find a job after she finishes the program.

She began her at home bakery last January and shut it down three months later because of COVID-19.

“People weren’t hosting parties any more because of the pandemic,” Sevilla said.

In order to market herself, she created a cooking show that broadcasts live on Facebook. The show is directed and produced by other interns in the program.

She said all the ingredients on the cooking show come from the church’s food pantry.

“I learned how to use online business programs," Sevilla said. "I’m working on my English and learning new ways to market myself."

All the interns get paid to train for the full 16-week course as they finish the program.

The funding also helped to open up a new site in Kissimmee that will operate in conjunction with the original one in Azalea Park.