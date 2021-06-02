Whether you are looking for a fairy garden, a beach cover-up or a shot of kombucha, you can find it at the Tuesday Fresh Market in Gulfport.

Stephen Oliver owns a t-shirt company that promotes peace.

His first design shows a crooked peace sign — it’s to get people’s attention.

“They can't take it for granted. Like, you got to apply some effort. So then I added an arrow to it. So it's like we got to get peace. Push, keep it going.”

Alyssa Budros and Kolette Kaschak are visiting from Maryland.

They are considering a move to an LGTBQ-friendly city, and the market is one more plus.

“So the universe has pushed us to stay here, live here, love here. And there's nowhere else kind of in the country that we felt included and safe and comfortable, so. That's kind of why we stuck around,” said Budros.

More than 50 businesses come out for the summer market, with numbers increasing in the winter.

Members of the Gulfport Merchants Association tell Spectrum Bay News 9 that brick and mortar businesses also benefit from the market — they have higher sales on Tuesdays.

The market has been part of Gulfport for 16 years.

It’s open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.