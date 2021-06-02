ORLANDO, Fla. — There is prolonged fallout following Governor Ron DeSantis signing the controversial Senate Bill 1028, which included the measure known as the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."

Detractors call it the "anti-trans" bill.

What You Need To Know Transgender sports ban tucked into charter school bill



Measure bans transgender students from playing womens' and girls' sports



NCAA has threatened to pull events from states with transgender bans





The Human Rights Campaign is planning a lawsuit to challenge the legislation calling it "discriminatory"





RELATED:

DeSantis signs ban on trans­gender students playing girls' sports



Florida lawmakers pass several controversial bills on final day of legislative session

The governor said this new law is preserving fair opportunities for female athletes to compete in sports.

"If the price of providing opportunities to last a lifetime for all the girls throughout the State of Florida, for ensuring fair competition for them. If the price of that is we lose an event or two, I would choose to protect our young girls every day of the week," the governor said Tuesday in Jacksonville.

Tuesday night, dozens of people gathered at Orlando City Hall with signs like "Let Kids Play" and "Protect Trans Youth."

The new law specifies that an athletic team designated for females may not be open to students of the male sex, based on the student's biology listed on their birth certificate.

The governor signed this into law on June 1, which is the first day of LGBTQ Pride Month.

"This bill is totally unnecessary. Transgender kids have been playing on team sports in Florida without incident or any issue or problem since 2013. That's when the FHSAA created guidelines that allowed for transgender students to participate in team sports," said State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando.

Opponents are calling the legislation harmful and wrong.

"They want to make people think that transgender girls are big, buff men playing against their daughters and that's not the case. If they met any transgender children, and the governor refused to meet with transgender children, he'd know this as well," Eleanor McDonough said at the rally.

DeSantis said female athletes deserve a level playing field and are entitled to have opportunities in contests that have integrity.

The governor's office said this new law will provide civil remedies for those who are harmed by violations of the law.

The Human Rights Campaign out of Washington D.C. said they'll be filing a lawsuit to challenge this new legislation.