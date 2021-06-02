SANFORD, Fla. — Businesses on First Street in historic downtown Sanford will soon have a new neighbor.

Several townhomes are going up, and if plans move ahead, a boutique hotel.

It’s the tail end of a busy work day for Chef Michael O’Brien.

He’s owned the Corner Cafe on First Street in Sanford for more than a decade and has seen the area change a lot.

“The experience of coming downtown to Sanford is wonderful,” O’Brien said.

And now some will get to experience the area full time. More than 30 townhomes are going up just down the block from O’Brien’s restaurant, which could mean a boost in business for him and others.

“You’re looking right on First Street," he said. "You can walk all of the downtown shops, both entertainment and retail."

To continue the success of downtown Sanford, O’Brien said it’s critically important to bring more residents to the area.

Ron Semans is the person who’s developing the land.

“This is the style of living that people are looking for right now,” he said.

Semans expects residents to fill up the townhomes by next summer.

“They already know the value of downtown Sanford and so they want secure and anchor their spot here,” he said.

And what makes this development unique is a boutique hotel right on First and Oak called “First Street Station.”

Downtown Sanford hasn’t seen a hotel in many years.

“We have demand from weddings. We have demand from sporting events. We have demand for all the activities and the events that downtown Sanford has,” said Semans.

Sanford’s Historic Preservation board still has to sign off on the project, but Semans is planning a 50 guest room hotel with a rooftop venue for events.

O’Brien said he hopes this hotel in downtown Sanford will be the first of many.

“The magic bullet is if you can get them to stay over night because then it becomes, not just a little get away, but it actually becomes an experience,” said O’Brien.

Semans expects to break ground on the first of the townhomes in a few months with some tenants moving in after the new year.