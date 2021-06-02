BUFFALO, N.Y. — The pandemic has certainly been tough on small businesses like restaurants, bars and pubs — but Major League Baseball's return to the Queen City is giving a boost to places looking to rebound from COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Toronto Blue Jays had their Buffalo home opener Tuesday night

Businesses near Sahlen Field are excited to have MLB back in the city

They're hoping for a boost in business now that fans are allowed to attend games ​​​​ ​​​​

"There is such a sense of excitement,” said Jay Medynski, the general manager of the Union Pub. “The city is electric right now with major league baseball.”

Last summer, Buffalo welcomed the Toronto Blue Jays to downtown since the team couldn't play in Canada because of the pandemic. They're back in the Queen City this year, but now fans are allowed to watch games in-person — which is welcome news for surrounding businesses.

"We've had a good run with just the people coming in setting up for the games,” Medynski said. “People coming in for lunch, dinner. A lot of out of town people kind of making the pub their home away from home. So to actually have the fans come in for all these games, we couldn't be happier."

The Union Pub is right across the street from Sahlen Field. Medynski describes it as an event-based bar. In the past year, concerts and events on the waterfront didn't happen, which was tough for them. Now there's some hope.

"We're very optimistic, we really are,” said Medynski. “Everybody is eager to get out, see people they haven't seen with these restrictions being lifted, actually go out there and see some familiar smiles again. It's going to be well-deserved for everyone at this point.”

Around the corner from Union Pub is the Washington Square Bar & Grill. They finished up work on their patio just in time for the Buffalo home opener.

"Now that they're here, we're having five home games this week,” said Brendan Swords, bar manager. “It's going to be Tuesday, Wednesday, you got Thursday off. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and that's going to be for us, huge. I mean I don't even know if we're going to have enough food and beer to tide everyone over, keep them happy."

Considering how the pandemic has treated a lot of places, this is a problem they don't mind having.

"It's an extremely exciting time for us,” Swords said. “Especially since we've been waiting about six months now just to have something to draw people in and give us some hope for people to come in past the pandemic.”

Check out the Blue Jays schedule to see when they'll be playing in Buffalo.