After less than a month, former President Donald Trump has permanently shuttered his blog, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” a spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Former President Donald Trump has permanently shuttered his blog, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” a spokesperson told CNBC Wednesday



The page hosted statements from the president following his ban from major social media companies including Twitter and Facebook



The "desk" page is no longer on Trump’s website, and according to senior adviser Jason Miller, it “will not be returning”



Spectrum News has reached out to former President Trump’s office for comment

The page hosted statements from the president following his ban from major social media companies including Twitter and Facebook. It is no longer on Trump’s website, and according to senior adviser Jason Miller, the page “will not be returning.”

“It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” Miller told CNBC, hinting that they hope to have additional details about those efforts “soon.”

Spectrum News has reached out to former President Trump’s office for comment.

The page launched last month amid the 45th president’s ban from Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building while a joint session of Congress met to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

In its decision, Twitter said that Trump’s rhetoric violated its “Glorification of Violence” policy, while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in January that they “believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.” Facebook’s decision was upheld by the company’s quasi-independent Oversight Board last month.

An analysis from NBC News found that the page drew a fraction of the engagement that the former president enjoyed prior to his bans from major social platforms. A recent analysis from the Washington Post found that visits to his website trailed websites like Petfinder and Delish in terms of estimated visitors.

The “Desk” page was touted as a new “communications platform” when Fox News shared the news exclusively at the beginning of May, but Miller clarified in a Twitter post that it was “a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office,” but was “not a new social media platform.”

Miller promised at the time that “additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”