NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. — Florida's new $101 billion budget will create new opportunities for Floridians moving forward, .Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday as he signed the 2021-2022 budget for the state.

What You Need To Know Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 2021-22 budget in New Smyrna Beach



It provides bonuses for first responders, teachers for COVID work



The budget also includes funding for beach restoration, mental health issues



State reserves will be boosted, and tax rate will stay low, DeSantis says

“We’re going to probably have $10 billion in reserve after we get the June numbers in, but clearly, we’re going to have $9.5 billion in reserve, meeting the needs of Floridians all with having the lowest per-capita tax burden in the country," DeSantis said

The budget includes funds supporting law enforcement with $1,000 bonuses for first responders and provides $1,000 bonuses for teachers and principals for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis said.

It also includes $100 million in beach restoration funding to help our eroded coasts, he said.

The governor also touched on mental health initiatives in the budget, pushed by First Lady Casey DeSantis. He said he will prioritize $2.5 billion in mental-health assistance, including in schools.

The governor also said Florida is on the path to get more people back to work following pandemic shutdowns and restrictions.