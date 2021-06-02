The Recipe

4.8 ounces unsalted butter

0.6 ounces sunflower oil

1.6 ounces granulated white sugar

3.2 ounces packed brown sugar

1 egg

0.6 teaspoon vanilla extract

0.6 teaspoon salt

6 ounces whole wheat flour

0.3 teaspoon baking soda

5 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

How do you improve on the classic chocolate chip recipe?

It’s all in how you put the ingredients together, according to Chef Valencia Mitchell of Sugar Cubed Pastry Lab in Bradenton.

Creaming the sugar and butter is one major tip.

“It dissolves the sugar, so you don't get that ‘grindy’ texture, and everything is smooth,” said Mitchell.

It also adds air into the butter — for a little fluff.

Next, the chef adds the wet ingredients (egg and vanilla extract) before the dry ones (salt, baking soda and flour).

Here is Chef Mitchell’s advice for keeping the kitchen clean — scrape down the sides of the bowl before mixing.

“I give it a little stir up just so the flour doesn't go flying across the room,” Mitchell said.

And she doesn’t hold back on the chocolate chips.

“The recipe calls for five ounces. I like to put a little extra because I like to see my chocolate chips,” Mitchell said.

And a standard ice cream scoop is the measure for these 3 to 3-1/2 cookies.

Now, before their trip to the oven, Chef Mitchel offers one final chocolate chip cookie tip.

Chill the dough for 15 minutes.

“It gives the cookie like a ‘cakier’ texture,” Mitchell explained.

After about 13 to 15 minutes in a 450-degree oven, they are ready to taste.

They.

Do.

Not.

Disappoint.