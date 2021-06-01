ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As hurricane season gets underway, a recent AAA survey finds getting some Floridians to leave their homes in the event of a hurricane could be difficult.

The study, conducted from March 12-18 of this year, found that 29% of Floridians would ignore evacuation warnings.

Of those who said they would evacuate, 60% would only do it for a Category 3 storm or greater.

The results are troubling to the agency's Mark Jenkins, who said now is the time to make a plan and contact insurance providers.

"We want Floridians to be prepared," he said. "This is the beginning of the season. We don’t want you to wait until you’re in the cone of uncertainty to start making plans."

Julius Amos, meanwhile, never imagined his plan would include leaving his Orange County home suddenly as flood waters rose.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma dumped large amounts of rain on his Orlo Vista neighborhood, which sits wedged between Kirkman Road and State Road 408.

Amos and his wife listened to popping and cracking before their electricity shut off. As the storm progressed, water swirled around the couple's two cars and seeped into the home. Two feet of water ruined family photos and caused applicances to short out.

In the end, Amos and his wife had to be rescued, along with their neighbors, by the National Guard.

“I’ve been in Florida 42 years and I've never seen anything like that before," he said. “It’s no joke when you’re going through a hurricane and you look out and water look like an ocean or a river. The biggest loss is what it did to the house, and stuff in the house.”

The result of the flooding was more than $60,000 in damage, most of which the insurance did not cover, Amos said.

“Remember that homeowner’s insurance does not cover flooding. Even if you’re considered to be in a low-risk flood zone, every zone in Florida is a flood zone," Jenkins said. “There always seems to be something and what the past year and half has taught us is that you should be ready for the unexpected.”

After three months of living in hotels, Amos and his wife returned to a massive project of rehabbing their home of more than two decades. They considered themselves to be lucky, as many neighbors returned to worse damage, or didn't return to their homes at all.

This year, Amos said that they are makinng a plan, stocking up on supplies and have even, despite pushback, obtained flood insurance. Now 81, the retiree said that he would evacuate if he had to.

“I hope the hurricane doesn't do the damage it has done, cause we’ve been blessed and continue to be blessed," he said. “I pray to God I don’t have to go through anything like that again."