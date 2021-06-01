WORCESTER, Mass. - For some local businesses, this past weekend was the first time they were able to open in more than a year.

COVID-19 restrictions were lifted across the state on Saturday.

Whiskey on Water opened its doors for the first time in about 15 months. Owner Michael Erlich says it was one of their busiest weekends since they opened in 2016.

"It was a normal Friday or Saturday night for Water Street. Which is loud,” Erlich said. “From what I've heard, everything went pretty smooth, especially for not being open for 15 months."

Erlich says they started planning in March for their reopening. He says it took a few months to bring back help, clean, and make sure everything was working.