MADISON, Wis. — Social unrest has expanded across our nation throughout the past year. Protest for different issues many exposed through the ongoing pandemic.

But nearly 3,000 miles south, several countries away, Colombia is facing a national strike fueled by social unrest.

Daily protests have taken place since April 28. As tensions rise in a country struck heavily by the coronavirus pandemic, leaders tried pushing an extensive tax bill that would raise taxes to the working class and impose sales tax to essentials such as food. This prompted Colombians to take over streets demanding fair wages and aid as many struggle to make ends meet with little to no working jobs.

Luis Varela, a Spanish teacher living in Madison and a Colombian native, makes weekly calls to loved ones living through a historic moment in his home country.

"Thats how the government thought they could solve that gap, by raising taxes to the poor. That was like the water that blew the pressure cooker," says Varela, with a trembling voice overpowered by emotion.

After moving to the states more than a decade ago, Varela says it’s been unsafe to travel to his country now more than ever. To him, this moment feels different as Colombians across the board have united to protest the same issue. The death toll of protesters is on the rise following multiple reports of protestors clashing with law enforcement and military personnel.

"They’re filming other people that I know I could have been those people," says Varela. "It just feels like they are killing a part of who I am, a part of me. I can’t even explain it sometimes, I just feel and it hurts."

At this point, more than 50 people are dead with more than 100 reported missing people cases. Luis fears the effects will go far beyond these numbers for him and loved ones.

"These are friends that are semi safe," Varela says. "They march, but it’s happening in the cities, so the bullets aren’t ‘ta-ta-ta-ta’ back there, they are big sounds."

Miles away, Varela, like many other Colombians in the states wait to hear news from loved ones. He hopes to bring more awareness to what’s happening, and believes it’s an issue that should concern Americans.

When asked why Americans should listen and perk an ear when following the events unravelling in Colombia, he says, "When you can go from disagreement to death and I think the U.S is walking that road. That is not a little thing, so I can see the parallels."

As Colombians continue to organize marches a month into the national strike, Varela hopes true change for his country of Colombia comes sooner rather than later.