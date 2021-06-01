SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For many Floridians, emergency shelters can be a welcome refuge from the storm when a hurricane hits.

But this year, Seminole County leaders are asking people to find anywhere else besides their shelters to stay if a storm turns severe.

What You Need To Know Seminole recommends residents use shelters as last resort this hurricane season



COVID-19 pandemic complicates safety issues in tight areas, county officials say



Most counties still awaiting final direction from state and federal leaders



Policies right now vary by county and could be updated, officials say

Jeanne Collver has lived in the Palm Valley community of Seminole County for the past five years. She has weathered plenty of milder storms passing through from her home.

But if a severe hurricane were to hit, Collver said she’d likely head to a shelter for safety.

“Being that I’m fully vaccinated, I probably would go," she said. "If I were not vaccinated, then I’d have second thoughts. I’d probably pick a spot in the corner of the room, kind of away from people."

Leaders in Palm Valley say when the last big hurricane hit, about 70% of residents in the community chose to leave. Some went to shelters, others to hotels and some stayed with families. But this time around, Seminole County leaders are warning not to come to a shelter to stay because they’re not safe.



“Emergency shelters should be your absolute last option," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris. "We cannot require masks. We cannot require vaccines. We can’t even ask about vaccines so we can’t separate individuals. So we don’t want that to become an (a COVID-19) outbreak location so we’re really encouraging people to go somewhere else."

In severe hurricanes, Harris said that Seminole County has protected as many as 10,000 people in their shelters from storms.

“These shelters were really meant as a congregate location where a whole bunch of people could get into an area, but it’s not really designed for a pandemic," Harris said. "If individuals are in there that are sick, there’s very limited space where we could isolate and quarantine individuals. It’s very difficult. If someone is in there and sick, they can contaminate all the people that are around them."

Collver said some residents in her neighborhood are on fixed incomes and may not have anyplace other than shelters to turn to for help during a hurricane. She worries about them.

"You're there for, it could be hours, it could be weeks," Collver said. "You don’t know if they’re vaccinated, not vaccinated, if they have it, if they don’t. So yeah, it would be a worrisome thing."

If a hurricane hits, Harris said they will still open shelters for residents who have absolutely nowhere else to go.

How are other Central Florida counties preparing to handle hurricane season with the new state pandemic requirements?

Orange County

Currently, there are no plans to separate vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors in shelters. On that same note, proof of vaccination will not be required unless policies change and citizens are mandated by Orange County to show their vaccination cards,” according to Orange County Emergency Manager Chief Avery.

Volusia County

While Volusia County has not yet received final recommendations from the Florida Division of Emergency Management about whether individuals in shelters should be vaccinated, officials said they expect that FDEM will likely recommend that sufficient space is available for the persons in special-needs shelters to social distance. As decisions are finalized, county officials said they are prepared to implement all recommendations that are released.

FDEM also has not provided final guidance on mask requirements in shelters, but Volusia officials said they don't expect that they will require masks because of the existing guidance from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sumter County

Masks will be available but not required. County officials say they request that unvaccinated persons voluntarily mask but will not ask for proof.​

Sumter County Emergency Managers said they are monitoring the latest guidance from state and federal health officials and will adjust measures according to their recommendations. In the meantime, all evacuees will be asked to practice prevention measures within the shelters.

"We ask only those who live in modular homes and low-lying areas known to flood to evacuate to safer areas, such as family or friends' homes," Sumter emergency officials said in a statement. "The shelter should be the last resort if there are no other options." Shelters are considered lifeboats until the threat passes. When evacuating, everyone should bring their supplies, including several facemasks, cleaning products, etc., officials said.

Visitors to shelters will be screened before entering, officials said. Individuals feeling unwell should let the shelter staff know before entering.

Osceola County

Emergency officials are focused on the same plan of operation that was used for last hurricane season, encouraging residents that are in a site-built home to stay in place or make arrangements now to stay with family and friends that would be out of the impacted area.

Hurricane shelters will have limited space, with COVID-19 protocols in place, Osceola emergency officials said. Shelters should be viewed as a last resort in a family’s planning.

Officials urged residents to take this time now before hurricane season to review their homeowners/rental insurance policies, including coverages and deductibles. They also recommend cleaning up brush and trees around their homes so they do not become hazards in a tropical system and replenishing family disaster kits (food, water, pet supplies/food, prescriptions, etc.) now.

