Attention shoppers: Free samples are back on the menu.

Sam’s Club, the members-only warehouse club owned by Walmart, announced Tuesday that they are re-launching their sampling and demo program, Taste & Tips, to its nearly 600 stores nationwide this week.

“Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer of Sam’s Club, said in a statement. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs – they want to have an experience.”

The sampling program, a staple of the chain for more than 35 years, was temporarily paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But after more than 14 months, samples are back.

“In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs,” Crozier added, including a food truck which will tour the U.S. this summer dispensing favorites from the company’s Member's Mark brand.

The news comes on the heels of competitor Costco announcing last week that they are “beginning a phased return to full sampling,” in addition to bringing back its food court and seating.

Costco CFO Richard Galanti said that about 170 Costco stores will bring back sampling the first week of June, with “most of the remaining locations” following suit later in the month.

“Increased safety protocols are and will be in place, including all samples prepared behind plexiglass, prepared in smaller batches for better safety control and distribute it to members one at a time,” Galanti added.

Costco had previously provided samples as prepackaged items delivered from behind plexiglass when it brought back the initiative last year.

Food court seating at Costco will be spaced to maintain physical distancing, and the company plans to roll out new food items, including new ice cream to replace its frozen yogurt, and “new and improved churros.”

Costco’s food court is famous for its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo; in fiscal year 2019, the company sold over 150 million combos.