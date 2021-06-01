WINTER PARK, Fla. — Emergency personnel in Winter Park are searching for a 21-year-old boater who went missing at Lake Osceola Monday.

Investigators say the man went overboard around 7:30 p.m. and could not be immediately located.

The incident was reported in the 400 block of Ollie Avenue in Winter Park.

The Winter Park Police Department and Winter Park Fire are being assisted by the Maitland Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. WPPD officials said the search will continue until the man is located.

No other information on the incident was immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.