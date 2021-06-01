OHIO — Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips only has two brick-and-mortar locations left, and both are in northeast Ohio: One in Garfield Heights and another in Cuyahoga Falls.

But soon, people who are craving the nostalgic seafood platters will soon be able to order their favorite Arthur Treacher's meal at a nearby Nathan's Famous location nationwide.

The New York-based Nathan’s Famous, the Coney Island hot dog chain, announced it will be launching Arthur Treacher's as a ghost kitchen concept, meaning it will exist exclusively online and will be available for delivery.

“Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s have a long-standing relationship and we have worked diligently to keep the brand’s traditional menu items while also evolving the menu to fit the Nathan’s mantra of ‘Craveable, Memorable and Instagrammable’ product that we believe both operators and customers will love," said Nathan’s Senior Vice President James Walker.

Arthur Treacher’s was founded in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio and at one point had more than 800 locations. Seven years ago, there were seven locations left — four in Ohio and three in New York. Nathan’s acquired the rights co-brand Arthur Treacher’s products in 2002.

Nathan's Famous has 68 locations nationwide, including one in Westlake, a suburb of Cleveland.

The menu will include the Fish n’ Chips Sandwich, Fish n’ Chips Platter, Captain’s Dinner, Boom Boom Shrimp Platter, Shrimp, Bacon, Boom Boom Fries, Shrimp n’ Chips Basket, Chicken Platter, Shrimp & Fish Basket, Nathan’s Famous hot dogs, Nathan’s hand-dipped chicken sandwiches and a slew of new sauces.

The company hopes to open restaurants for Arthur Treacher's once again in the future.

It's not known when Nathan's Famous will launch the menu.