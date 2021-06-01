Syracuse Dining Week begins Tuesday and restaurants all over downtown Syracuse are offering some major discounts and specials for both lunch and dinner.
You can choose from 52 restaurants to take advantage of three-course lunch specials for $15 and three-course dinner options for $35.
Five "sweet treat shops" will also be offering specials unique to their businesses.
The promotion will run from Tuesday, June 1 through Sunday, June 13.
For the full list of businesses, menus and deals head to the downtown Syracuse website.