GREEN BAY, Wis.— The City of Green Bay is offering a new grant program to businesses looking to add outdoor seating this summer.

City design specialist Erin Rovinski says the city is offering businesses help in buying and installing parklets outside their restaurants or retail shops on the city’s Tax Increment District #5.

According to a release by the city, a parklet is “a constructed platform that repurposes curbside parking spaces into additional space for seating, dining, and other activities.”

The city decided to allow parklets as an option in 2020 as a way to help businesses expand their space so customers can more easily socially distance.

“People have shown that they want more outdoor spaces; they need something new and exciting to come and see,” said Jen Metcalf of Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

Diamond Osborne owns and operates Diamond’s American Diner in downtown Green Bay. She says a program like this could help shop owners attract new clientele.

“People being outside and conjugating in bigger groups, I definitely think that it’s going to get better,” Osborne said.

Rovinski says the grant provides up to $5,000 to recipients to build a parklet. The city will accept grant applications from June 4 through July 9.

Rovinski says the city will host a virtual public meeting Thursday, June 4 to give the public a better understanding of the program and how businesses can take part.

You can find more information here.