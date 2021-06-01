MELBOURNE, Fla. — Tuesday marks the official start of hurricane season and experts say now is the time to prepare, not when a storm is looming.

​Getting things like plywood are important, but there is already a shortage in the lumber supply thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there are other options to protect your home from the storm.

"Gas cans, flashlights, things like that," said Jonell Dehaven, who was gathering up hurricane supplies with her husband Bob.

The longtime Delaware residents recently moved permanently to the Melbourne summer home they bought five years ago.

This year's will also be their first hurricane season.

In the past they had help storm proofing their home.

"We had wonderful neighbors who buttoned up for us," Jonell Dehaven said. "We never did board all the windows."

But now they are living in Florida and it's up to them.

Like many people, the Dehaven's are considering using plywood to board up their windows.

If they want it though, they'll have to bite the bullet and pay ballooning prices because there's a nationwide lumber shortage.

"Normally $8.44 a sheet, I came in here last week and it was $44.50. I was like, 'Are you serious with this?'" Bob Dehaven said.

Home Depot store manager Frank Branson said his suppliers are working hard to keep items like plywood in stock, despite the shortage.

"For what's going on, it's to be expected, but that shouldn't shy people away from protecting their homes," he said. "If you prepare now, you don't have to be in a rush, and not worry about the product that you need."

One alternative to plywood is polycarbonate sheeting.

Some products right now are only about two to three times the cost of plywood.

Aluminum panels are roughly the same, if you install them yourself.

As for the Dehavens, they hope it's a quiet hurricane season, but the first timers aren't taking any chances.

"We don't have a generator, so that's one thing we'll consider," said Jonell Dehaven.