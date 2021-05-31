Memorial Day weekend is a big weekend for vacation travelers, and according to AAA Travel an estimated 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this year. That is an increase of 60% from a year ago.

What You Need To Know AAA Travel says 37 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles for Memorial Day weekend



That constitutes a 60% increase from a year ago



Air traffic, specifically, increased 577% from 2020, AAA Travel said

AAA also says the top two travel destinations in the country this weekend are Las Vegas, and Central Florida.

A mom in a Cocoa Beach parking lot can be heard yelling out instructions to her husband outside their van.

“Sunscreen and tanning lotion out of the car please,” she said.

It’s all systems go for the Murdock family after driving more than 1,000 miles from Arkansas to kick off their summer plans.

“Chose Florida because this state is open,” Marcus Murdock said as he headed to the beach with his family. “No mask mandate.”

As the beaches in Brevard County see a wave of travelers, so are the local businesses who are banking on a profitable summer.

“I hope it just stays steady, we are busy, we are full,” 4th Street Fillin Station owner Daniel Todd says. “We are open for breakfast from seven in the morning all the way to midnight.”

David Painter is a professor at Rollins College teaching communications, and worked in hospitality management for 20 years. He says people across the country are eager to travel once again.

“As we pass the milestone of more than 50% of the country being vaccinated, people are looking for their 'vaccication,'” he said. “This is their revenge travel and Florida is really competitive.”

Murdock, who at home in Arkansas works as a delivery man, said it was his time to deliver a change of scenery for his family.

“Hadn’t been anywhere,” Murdock said, applying sunscreen. “Stuck at the house looking at each other, been frustrating, we are just finally ready to get loose.”

AAA says car travel will dominate vacationers this Memorial Day weekend. However, the estimated 37 million Americans traveling this weekend is still only 87% of travelers from pre-pandemic 2019. Many say they are picking the Sunshine State due to its openness.

“Florida is open for business and I think that has been our governor’s message for the last six months,” Painter said. “Especially now as we are headed to the summer vacation season.”

Which is exactly what 4th Street Fillin Station is hoping for.

“We have not seen anything slow down,” Todd said. “Its just been super steady seven days a week around the clock.”

And the Murdock’s don’t want to waste any time.

“Once upon a time this was normal, I am ready for normal,” Murdock said.

While the majority of travelers this weekend will be by car, air travel was up 577% from this time a year ago, but that is still about 750,000 fewer compared to 2019.